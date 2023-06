New Suit - Consumer

Wells Fargo was sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer The lawsuit was brought by Braam PLLC on behalf of Joaquin E. Morgadinho. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22269, Morgadinho v. Wells Fargo, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 20, 2023, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Joaquin E Morgadinho

Plaintiffs

Braam Partners

defendants

Wells Fargo, N.A.

nature of claim: 890/