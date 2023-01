Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wickes Law on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kansas City Southern, a railway holding company, to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Turley Law Firm on behalf of Henry Moreno. The case is 4:23-cv-00001, Moreno v. The Kansas City Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

January 03, 2023, 1:45 PM