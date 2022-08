Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dillard's, the department store chain, to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Greenwood Prather Law Firm on behalf of Margarita Moreno. The case is 4:22-cv-02692, Moreno v. Dillards, Inc. et al.

August 11, 2022, 5:36 AM