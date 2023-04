Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the City of Pleasant Hill to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hoyer & Hicks on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias, breaches of the FMLA and retaliation. The case is 4:23-cv-01841, Moreno v. City of Pleasant Hill, California.

Government

April 14, 2023, 9:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Mario Moreno

defendants

City of Pleasant Hill, California

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination