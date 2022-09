Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Circle K Stores to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by Rathod Mohamedbhai on behalf of Mary Ann Moreno, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting a robbery which the store manager contends did not occur. The case is 1:22-cv-02327, Moreno v. Circle K Stores Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 09, 2022, 1:51 PM