Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Monday removed a consumer lawsuit against TitleMax to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Brown Faucher Peraldo & Benson on behalf of a slew of North Carolina residents claiming that TitleMax charges interest rates which exceed the maximum permitted by the North Carolina Consumer Finance Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00589, Moreno et al v. Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc. et al.

Alma Moreno

Aminah Hawley

Annette Kravitz

Antoinette Bazemore

Ariel Smith

Arlon Johnson

Barbara Pride

Barney White

Betty Mcarthur

Beulah Mccray

Brien Chavis

Candice Hill

Charlene Dale

Charlene Ross

Christy Worley

Corey Steele

Dallas Everette

Deborah Gilliam

Deborah Gonzalez

Dennis Smith

Derrick Trenier

Erick Crosby

Ernest Miller

Harold Kelley

Haywood Marsh

Heiydia Mclean

Henry Donaldson

Jabaree Haith

Jamal James

James Ward

Jeric Davis

Joyce Crosby

Karen Cheatham

Kenneth Norris

LA'Keeya Tillman

Larissa Wallace

Lequana Robeson

Lisa Ackles

Mary Campbell

Melissa Barnes

Melissa Ocean

Michael James

Mildred Parker

Milton Briscoe

Monica Miller

Natasha Dawson

Nickolan Locklear

Regina Jackson

Robert Davidson

Robert Ford

Roshawnda Mcillwain

Sabyle Young

Sebastian Johnson

Shakiera Harris

Shakina Small

Shalonda Cunningham

Shaquana Brodie

Shawn Glover

Sheena Fairley

Shumeka Lane

Stacey Duncan

Stacia Flowers

Stephanie Moore

Tanya Fillmore

Tanya Oliver

Terri Johnson

Terry Richmond

Ursula Metlon

Vanessa Jackson

Wilbert Willoughby

Willie Mclean

Yolanda Vereen

Titlemax Of Georgia, Inc.

Titlemax Of South Carolina, Inc.

Titlemax Of Tennessee, Inc.

Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc.

TMX Finance Of Tennessee, Inc.

TMX Finance Of Virginia, Inc.

TMX Finance, LLC

Holland & Knight

