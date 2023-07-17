Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Monday removed a consumer lawsuit against TitleMax to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Brown Faucher Peraldo & Benson on behalf of a slew of North Carolina residents claiming that TitleMax charges interest rates which exceed the maximum permitted by the North Carolina Consumer Finance Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00589, Moreno et al v. Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc. et al.

July 17, 2023

