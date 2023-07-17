Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Monday removed a consumer lawsuit against TitleMax to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Brown Faucher Peraldo & Benson on behalf of a slew of North Carolina residents claiming that TitleMax charges interest rates which exceed the
maximum permitted by the North Carolina Consumer Finance Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00589, Moreno et al v. Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc. et al.
Automotive
July 17, 2023, 5:56 PM
Plaintiffs
- Alma Moreno
- Aminah Hawley
- Annette Kravitz
- Antoinette Bazemore
- Ariel Smith
- Arlon Johnson
- Barbara Pride
- Barney White
- Betty Mcarthur
- Beulah Mccray
- Brien Chavis
- Candice Hill
- Charlene Dale
- Charlene Ross
- Christy Worley
- Corey Steele
- Dallas Everette
- Deborah Gilliam
- Deborah Gonzalez
- Dennis Smith
- Derrick Trenier
- Erick Crosby
- Ernest Miller
- Harold Kelley
- Haywood Marsh
- Heiydia Mclean
- Henry Donaldson
- Jabaree Haith
- Jamal James
- James Ward
- Jeric Davis
- Joyce Crosby
- Karen Cheatham
- Kenneth Norris
- LA'Keeya Tillman
- Larissa Wallace
- Lequana Robeson
- Lisa Ackles
- Mary Campbell
- Melissa Barnes
- Melissa Ocean
- Michael James
- Mildred Parker
- Milton Briscoe
- Monica Miller
- Natasha Dawson
- Nickolan Locklear
- Regina Jackson
- Robert Davidson
- Robert Ford
- Roshawnda Mcillwain
- Sabyle Young
- Sebastian Johnson
- Shakiera Harris
- Shakina Small
- Shalonda Cunningham
- Shaquana Brodie
- Shawn Glover
- Sheena Fairley
- Shumeka Lane
- Stacey Duncan
- Stacia Flowers
- Stephanie Moore
- Tanya Fillmore
- Tanya Oliver
- Terri Johnson
- Terry Richmond
- Ursula Metlon
- Vanessa Jackson
- Wilbert Willoughby
- Willie Mclean
- Yolanda Vereen
defendants
- Titlemax Of Georgia, Inc.
- Titlemax Of South Carolina, Inc.
- Titlemax Of Tennessee, Inc.
- Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc.
- TMX Finance Of Tennessee, Inc.
- TMX Finance Of Virginia, Inc.
- TMX Finance, LLC
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract