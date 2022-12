Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Thursday removed a negligence lawsuit against CVS to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Derrick C. Morales on behalf of Misleydis Morell Jimenez, who allegedly purchased an expired beauty product from the defendant and suffered hyper pigmentation on her face, requiring laser surgery. The case is 1:22-cv-24242, Morell Jimenez v. Holiday CVS LLC.