Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gaudry Ranson Higgins & Gremillion on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Home Depot, Cincinnati Insurance and American Commercial Realty Corp. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the King Firm on behalf of Kathy Moreland. The case is 2:22-cv-03886, Moreland v. American Commercial Realty Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 14, 2022, 12:57 PM