Who Got The Work

Jackson Kelly member Gretchen M. Callas has entered an appearance for Black Rock Wind Force and Clearway Energy Group in a pending nuisance lawsuit. The suit was filed March 21 in West Virginia Northern District Court by the Wood Law Office on behalf of Donnie E. Moreland and Dottie L. Moreland. The court case pursues claims that noise from the defendants’ wind farm interferes with the plaintiffs’ enjoyment of their property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh, is 3:23-cv-00077, Moreland et al v. Black Rock Wind Force, LLC et al.

Renewable Energy

May 05, 2023, 10:43 AM

