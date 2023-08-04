Who Got The Work

Tania J. Mistretta of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for the Aids Center of Queens County Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed July 13 in New York Southern District Court by Sussman & Goldman on behalf of a social worker who claims that she was denied a religious accommodation to the defendant's COVID vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:23-cv-06018, Morel v. Aids Center of Queens County, Inc.

Health Care

August 04, 2023, 4:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Marie E. Morel

Sussman & Watkins

defendants

Aids Center of Queens County, Inc

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination