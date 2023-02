Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Richards & Connor on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of Maria Leticia Galizzi Moreira and Paulo Da Luz Moreira. The case is 5:23-cv-00161, Moreira et al v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 4:27 PM