Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Adams Hoefer Holwadel on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Chevron, Emerson Electric and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a water tank explosion, was filed by Dodson & Hooks on behalf of Kenneth Moree and Fran Moree. The case is 2:22-cv-02829, Moree et al. v. Chevron Pipeline Co. et al.

Energy

August 23, 2022, 7:38 PM