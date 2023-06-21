More Tortoise Than Hare: Midsize Firms Outpace Am Law 200 In...

News From Law.com

Though many of the country's largest law firms have had to contend with a volatile financial cycle, resulting in financial performance declines and workforce overcapacity, the 20 midsize firms included in the Am Law 200 outperformed the 2023 Am Law 200 in some key financial metrics. Midsize firms grew revenue by 7% to an average of $185 million and RPL by 10% to an average of $1.14 million, according to an analysis by Law.com. This compares to the average of the Second Hundred as a whole, where revenue grew 4% to $236 million and RPL grew 1.5% to $775,000.

June 21, 2023, 10:10 AM

