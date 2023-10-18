More Than A Dozen Homegrown Texas Law Firms Earned Mansfield...

News From Law.com

More than a dozen homegrown Texas firms are among hundreds of U.S. and Canadian firms securing certification for 2023 in Diversity Lab's Mansfield Certification program, even as diversity goals and programs may create complications for firms due to opposition from politicians and legal activists.Despite that, firms aren't backing away from the Diversity Lab program, with all existing firms renewing their commitment for 2024, and a total of 45 more large and midsize firms also agreeing to participate in the program for 2024, according to Diversity Lab.

Legal Services

October 18, 2023, 3:36 PM

nature of claim: /