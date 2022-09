News From Law.com

In-house legal recruiters report that more corporate legal departments are pushing for their lawyers to get back to the office, but they're offering hybrid schedules and making exceptions for employees who were hired to work remotely and live far from the office. Meanwhile, the rift between those who oppose working from home and those who won't consider going to the office is growing and some employees are suing to stay remote.

September 13, 2022, 7:00 AM