More Lawyers Are Giving Up Big Law Pay to Move to Midsize Fi...

More lawyers have been moving from Big Law firms to midsize firms, seeking more flexibility, better work-life balance and less bureaucracy, according to legal industry experts and midsize firm leaders. That trend is helping smaller firms compete with Big Law for talent, even if they can't offer Big Law salaries. Although working at a large firm has its benefits, smaller firms are making a value proposition based on lighter billing rates, less bureaucracy and more meaningful work. And as lawyers weigh the benefits of moving downstream with a potential pay cut, more are taking that pay cut to work at smaller firms.

June 24, 2024, 3:27 PM

