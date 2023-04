News From Law.com

Miami is expected to bring nearly 23,000 new apartments and condos this year, which is double what was delivered annually in the past three years. With the average multifamily project taking an average of one to three years to deliver, the number of employees should have increased by 50%. An increase in projects equals 50% more human error, which means more lawsuits.

April 07, 2023, 10:32 AM

