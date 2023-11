News From Law.com

A unique order issued by a Georgia judge has left the door open for plaintiff counsel in an underlying auto tort to gain potential insight into the inner workings of Uber that could benefit countless other plaintiffs to come. The caveat: the rideshare giant's confidential information made accessible through the order is only attainable to those who collectively agree not to publicly divulge the details.

Gig Economy

November 16, 2023, 11:34 AM

nature of claim: /