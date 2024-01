News From Law.com International

Associates at Cravath Swaine & Moore have always attended events held by Slaughter and May and the 'Best Friends' network, according to those with knowledge of the events' guest list, but, the number of associates attending is expected to be greater now than ever before, with an expanding London office responsible for the influx of attendees.

United Kingdom

January 24, 2024, 5:16 AM

nature of claim: /