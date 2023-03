News From Law.com

Hyundai and Kia, already facing dozens of class action lawsuits from motorists whose cars lack an anti-theft device commonly used by automakers, are now being sued by cities struggling with an epidemic of auto thefts. The city of Cleveland, Ohio filed suit on Tuesday against the automakers in California federal court, alleging negligence and public nuisance arising from 475 thefts of the automakers' cars in December alone—65% of total vehicle thefts in the city.

March 09, 2023, 7:07 PM