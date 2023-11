News From Law.com

After a two-month hiatus, the ethics probe of Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson resumed before the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia Hearing Panel Tuesday.The daylong proceeding that began with JQC Director Courtney Veal dismissing additional ethics charges against Peterson included final testimony from a court clerk, lawyer, respondent and neighbor.

Georgia

November 28, 2023, 4:04 PM

nature of claim: /