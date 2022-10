News From Law.com

More law firms are backing away from the embattled artist Ye. Pryor Cashman; Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft; and Brown Rudnick have all issued formal statements saying they are no longer representing the embattled artist, after Ye made antisemitic comments on social media. Meanwhile, Greenberg Traurig and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan issued statements on Thursday indicating they are considering their "ethical obligations" as counsel.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 27, 2022, 7:10 PM