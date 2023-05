News From Law.com

The Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia has again recommended the state Supreme Court remove suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer from office. The second recommendation follows the judicial watchdog's reexamination of Coomer's conduct after the high court clarified in March that the JQC lacked jurisdiction to consider ethics violations surrounding respondents' pre-judicial conduct.

Georgia

May 15, 2023, 12:48 PM

