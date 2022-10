News From Law.com

More Atlanta firms in the Am Law 200 have signed on to the latest Mansfield Rule certification, including Alston & Bird and Fisher Phillips, which committed to certification in the last year. Meanwhile, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart; Morris Manning & Martin, Eversheds Sutherland and Troutman Pepper continued to be certified.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 20, 2022, 12:22 PM