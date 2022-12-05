More Asian-American Attorneys Are Basing Career Moves on Val...

News From Law.com

Asian American attorneys are engaging more in social and political issues than they were five years ago, a shift that is influencing their career moves, according to a report co-authored by California Supreme Court Associate Justice Goodwin Liu. The survey, from the American Bar Foundation in partnership with the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, surveyed Asian American lawyers about law school enrollment, career advancement and political participation.

California

December 05, 2022, 5:59 PM