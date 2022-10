News From Law.com

Texas continues to attract out-of-state firms, with an increasing number of Am Law 200 firms —nearly half — planting flags in the hot market, and operating more offices than ever before.A record total of 91 of the Am Law 200 not founded in Texas have at least one Texas office, accounting for a total of 187 offices as of mid-October.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 13, 2022, 5:09 PM