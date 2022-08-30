Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Company to Colorado District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Robinson & Henry on behalf of Mordhorst Cleaning LLC, doing business as Blue Ribbon Exteriors and Construction. The case is 1:22-cv-02236, Mordhorst Cleaning LLC dba Blue Ribbon Exteriors and Construction v. Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 8:05 PM