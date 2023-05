New Suit

Wilson Elser filed a lawsuit alleging property damage against Magnolia Fleet and United Bulk Terminals Davant in Louisiana Eastern District Court on Monday. The complaint, claiming over $99,000 in damages, was filed on behalf of Moran Towing Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01626, Moran Towing Corporation v. United Bulk Terminals Davant, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 15, 2023, 6:33 PM

