New Suit - Product Liability

CVS Pharmacy was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court alleging that the retailers failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Walkup Melodia Kelly and Schoenberger and other counsel on behalf of a mother who says taking the drug while pregnant caused her two children to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05070, Moran et al v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc.