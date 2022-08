Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Rhodes & Humble on behalf of Bozidar Cvijic and other plaintiffs. The case is 6:22-cv-00851, Moran, et al. v. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC et al.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 5:50 PM