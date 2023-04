New Suit

Mercedes-Benz USA and other defendants were sued Friday in California Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA at a Marin County car dealership. The lawsuit was filed by Moore Law Firm on behalf of Francisca Moralez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01945, Moralez v. Swickard Marin Corporation et al.

Automotive

April 22, 2023, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Francisca Moralez

Plaintiffs

Moore Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC

SC Marin Re, LLC

Swickard Marin Corporation

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA