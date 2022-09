New Suit

McDonald Hopkins and Reid Collins & Tsai filed a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court against Infocus Builders Inc. and Randolph Place Residences Condominium Association. The suit was filed on behalf of Catherine P. Morales. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05144, Morales v. Randolph Place Residences Condominium Association et al.

September 21, 2022, 3:39 PM