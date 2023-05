Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against RaceTrac Petroleum to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Daniel H. Hunt on behalf of a former employee alleging breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case is 8:23-cv-01037, Morales v. Racetrac Petroleum, Inc.

Energy

May 10, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Laura Morales

defendants

Racetrac Petroleum, Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act