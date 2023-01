New Suit - Employment Class Action

Quest Diagnostics was hit with an ERISA class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, alleging breaches of fiduciary duty, was brought by Morgan & Morgan, Wenzel Fenton Cabassa and McKay Law on behalf of participants in the Quest Diagnostics profit sharing plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00118, Morales v. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Health Care

January 10, 2023, 4:47 PM