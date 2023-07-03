Who Got The Work

Daniel S. Blynn and Ashwin J. Ram of Steptoe & Johnson have entered appearances for Palmco Energy NJ, doing business as Indra Energy, and other defendants in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed May 16 in New York Eastern District Court by Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber, accuses Palmco of enrolling commercial and residential energy consumers to the company's services without their consent or authorization in order to apply deregulation prices to consumers. According to the suit, Palmco, an independent energy supply company (ESCO), is required to obtain a consumer's affirmative consent and authorization in order to switch the consumer from their local utility or other ESCO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 1:23-cv-03649, Morales v. Palmese et al.

Energy

July 03, 2023, 6:39 AM

