Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Alston & Bird on Thursday removed a data breach class action against medical records company Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Srourian Law Firm on behalf of customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case is 2:23-cv-01987, Morales v. Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions LLC.

Business Services

March 17, 2023, 12:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Morales

defendants

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract