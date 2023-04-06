Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DLA Piper on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Bayer Healthcare LLC and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Mendez Law Group on behalf of Lucia Simon Morales, revolves around the defendants’ female sterilization product Essure. The complaint alleges that the plaintiff suffered persistent pain as a result of the product. The complaint further asserts that Bayer failed to warn consumers including the plaintiff about complications associated with the product, including device breakage and organ perforation. The case is 2:23-cv-00532, Morales v. Bayer HealthCare LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 06, 2023, 5:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Lucia Simon Morales

Plaintiffs

Mendez Law Group PLLC

defendants

Bayer HealthCare LLC

Bayer Essure Inc.

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.

John Does 1-4

Michael and Jane Doe Smith, and the Marital Community Thereof

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims