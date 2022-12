New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Apple was hit with a consumer class action Saturday in New York Southern District Court alleging that blood oxygen readings on the Apple Watch are less accurate for users with darker skin tone. The lawsuit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that Apple defrauded consumers by marketing the smartwatch without disclosing the limitation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10872, Morales v. Apple Inc.