Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius removed an employment class action against Activ Enterprises to California Central District Court on Friday. The suit, for wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Hennig Kramer Ruiz & Singh and attorney Robert Ackermann. The case is 2:23-cv-05943, Morales v. Activ Enterprises, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 21, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Heriberto Morales

defendants

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

Amazon.com Services LLC

Activ Enterprises, LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches