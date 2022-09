Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Guild Mortgage Co. to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney George B. Dombart on behalf of Christopher Morales and Stephanie Morales. The case is 5:22-cv-00999, Morales et al v. Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation.

