Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Struck Love Bojanowski & Acedo and Witham Mahoney & Abbott on Monday removed a negligence lawsuit against private prison operator CoreCivic to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Joy Bertrand on behalf of a former detainee at the Otay Mesa Detention Center who allegedly suffered a miscarriage due to poor nutrition and insufficient medical attention at the center. The case is 3:23-cv-01311, Morales-Alfaro v. CoreCivic Inc.

Government

July 17, 2023, 8:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Rubia Mabel Morales-Alfaro

Plaintiffs

Joy Bertrand, Esq., LLC

defendants

CoreCivic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Struck Love Bojanowski & Acedo, PLC

Witham Mahoney & Abbott, LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims