Lawyers at Struck Love Bojanowski & Acedo and Witham Mahoney & Abbott on Monday removed a negligence lawsuit against private prison operator CoreCivic to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Joy Bertrand on behalf of a former detainee at the Otay Mesa Detention Center who allegedly suffered a miscarriage due to poor nutrition and insufficient medical attention at the center. The case is 3:23-cv-01311, Morales-Alfaro v. CoreCivic Inc.
Government
July 17, 2023, 8:40 PM