Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment discrimination class action against TJX and Marshalls to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by James Hawkins APLC. The case is 5:22-cv-01522, Moraga v. Marshalls Of CA, LLC, a Virginia limited liability company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2022, 7:04 PM