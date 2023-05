Who Got The Work

Christine E. Sargent of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Nike in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed April 12 in Oregon District Court by Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of a former administrative assistant who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman, is 3:23-cv-00541, Morae v. Nike, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 27, 2023, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Antoinette Morae

Plaintiffs

Pacific Justice Institute

defendants

Nike, Inc.

Does 1-50

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination