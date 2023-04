New Suit - Employment

Nike was sued Wednesday in Oregon District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by the Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of a former senior administrative assistant for Nike who contends that she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00541, Morae v. Nike, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 9:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Antoinette Morae

Plaintiffs

Pacific Justice Institute

defendants

Nike, Inc.

Does 1-50

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination