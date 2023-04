Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cole Pedroza LLP on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cigna and the embassy and cultural offices of Kuwait to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Williams Wollitz Hakakian on behalf of Dr. Arash Moradzdeh, a reconstructive surgeon alleging underpayment for services rendered. The case is 2:23-cv-02793, Moradzdeh v. Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company, a Connecticut corporation et al.

Health Care

April 13, 2023, 8:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Arash Moradzdeh

defendants

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, -

Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company, a Connecticut corporation

Embassy of the State of Kuwait, an entity representing the government of the State of Kuwait in the United States

Kuwait Cultural Office, a specialized agency of the government of the State of Kuwait

defendant counsels

Cole Pedroza LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract