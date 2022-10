Who Got The Work

Wells Fargo has tapped attorney Kristina Fernandez of Donnell, Kieschnick, Wolter & Gamez as defense counsel in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Western District Court by Raul B. Rodriguez Law on behalf of Cecilia Morado. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam, is 5:22-cv-00975, Morado v. Wells Fargo et al.