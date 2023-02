Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Progreen Building Services LLC and Clark Whiddon to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of Ana Mora, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after filing a complaint about failing to receive overtime pay. The case is 0:23-cv-60207, Mora v. Progreen Building Services, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 03, 2023, 12:56 PM