Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gerber Ciano Kelly Brady LLP on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Nidek Inc., an ophthalmic equipment manufacturer, to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims stemming from an alleged defective industrial eyeglass cutting machine, was filed by Joseph Bongiorno & Associates on behalf of Jennifer Gonzalon Mora. The case is 1:23-cv-04296, Mora v. Nidek Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 12, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Gonzalon Mora

defendants

Nidek, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims