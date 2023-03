Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Walker on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Interactive Brokers Group to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over disputed retirement benefits, was filed by attorney Toby P. Tyler Jr. on behalf of Charlotte Ann Mooty. The case is 4:23-cv-00287, Mooty v. Interactive Brokers Group Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

March 22, 2023, 5:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Charlotte Ann Mooty

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Toby P Tyler Jr

defendants

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Walker

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract