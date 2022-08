Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at K&L Gates on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against energy company Enel to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by JBV Law & Associates, seeks to enforce Enel's agreement to sell its lease interests in the Surprise Valley Geothermal Project to plaintiff Moose Hills LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-01488, Moose Hills LLC v. Enel Kansas LLC et al.

Energy

August 23, 2022, 2:31 PM